Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.76. Keppel REIT shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 31,508 shares trading hands.
Keppel REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.
Keppel REIT Company Profile
Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel REIT
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 5 Clean Energy Stocks Poised for the Next Green Rally
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What August Labor Data Means for the S&P 500 in September
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 Stocks That Could Rocket on a Fed Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.