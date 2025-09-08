Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.76. Keppel REIT shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 31,508 shares trading hands.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

