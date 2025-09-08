Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, adeclineof33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLCN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. 5,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

