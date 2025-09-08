Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.38. Sharp shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 562 shares changing hands.

Sharp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Sharp had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

