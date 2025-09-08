Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.91, but opened at $32.57. Comcast shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 6,084,320 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Comcast Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

