Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $8.49. Tele2 shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 339 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Tele2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Tele2 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tele2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Tele2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tele2

Tele2 Stock Down 3.2%

The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $750.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Tele2 had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tele2 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.