Rich Cashin Acquires 8 Shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,931 per share, for a total transaction of £154.48.

Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avon Protection alerts:

On Tuesday, August 5th, Rich Cashin purchased 6 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,214 per share, with a total value of £132.84.

Avon Protection Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Avon Protection stock traded up GBX 12.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,930.18. 60,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,587. Avon Protection plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,180 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,034.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,707.44. The stock has a market cap of £572.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9,147.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avon Protection currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVON

About Avon Protection

(Get Free Report)

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.