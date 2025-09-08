Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 131,600 shares, anincreaseof42.7% from the July 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.6 days.
Elis Price Performance
Shares of ELSSF remained flat at $29.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Elis has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.
About Elis
