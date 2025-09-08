Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK.B. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$82.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.04.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$48.19. 732,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$40.23 and a 52 week high of C$72.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.79. The stock has a market cap of C$23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

