Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.50 to C$43.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

QBR.A stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$30.91 and a 1-year high of C$44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.92.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

