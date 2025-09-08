Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “negative” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

About Enghouse Systems

Shares of TSE:ENGH remained flat at C$20.95 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 166,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,846. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.43. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of C$20.44 and a 1-year high of C$34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

