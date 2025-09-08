Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 227,200 shares, agrowthof36.6% from the July 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Innovent Biologics Stock Down 11.9%

Innovent Biologics stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Innovent Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

