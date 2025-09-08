Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 227,200 shares, agrowthof36.6% from the July 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.
Innovent Biologics Stock Down 11.9%
Innovent Biologics stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Innovent Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $15.12.
Innovent Biologics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovent Biologics
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Insiders Sell These High-Quality Stocks: Why Investors Shouldn’t
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Clean Energy Stocks Poised for the Next Green Rally
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- What August Labor Data Means for the S&P 500 in September
Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.