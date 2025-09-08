Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 3699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,789,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,320,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,589,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,264,000 after purchasing an additional 667,645 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,661,000 after purchasing an additional 968,176 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,908,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,873,000 after purchasing an additional 163,149 shares during the period.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.