Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 3699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,789,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,320,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,589,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,264,000 after purchasing an additional 667,645 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,661,000 after purchasing an additional 968,176 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,908,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,873,000 after purchasing an additional 163,149 shares during the period.
About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
