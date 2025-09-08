Short Interest in LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Decreases By 37.4%

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 120,100 shares, adecreaseof37.4% from the July 31st total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 573,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.73. 80,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of $101.80 and a one year high of $159.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

