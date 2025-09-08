Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 30721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

