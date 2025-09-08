First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 6,278 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 35,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 57,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.23 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $465.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

