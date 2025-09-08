Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.5% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 56.4% during the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 194,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5%

WMT stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $800.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.17. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

