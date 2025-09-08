Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Up 45.4% in August

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,181,200 shares, anincreaseof45.4% from the July 31st total of 4,937,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,953.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,953.0 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAPIF remained flat at $1.58 on Monday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

