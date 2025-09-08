UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $315.10 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $285.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.56.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.86.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

