CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New $203,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 260.8% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 667.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 237,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,181,000 after purchasing an additional 206,174 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 14.1% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 787,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,935,000 after purchasing an additional 96,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $537.61 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $541.21 and a 200-day moving average of $514.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

