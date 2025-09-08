Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.14 and last traded at $126.14, with a volume of 39628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.13.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a market cap of $506.86 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNUG. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 405.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 8,942.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $274,000.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

