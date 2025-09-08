Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 4.6% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,085,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $159.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $37,372.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,209.72. The trade was a 25.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

