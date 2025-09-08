iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.59 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 96760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.18.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 2.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

