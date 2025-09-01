WPG Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 205 The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $171.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $173.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,245. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $107,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,724.96. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $2,080,733 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

