Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $23,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $324,683.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 358,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,225.38. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $37.42 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

