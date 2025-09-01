WPG Advisers LLC Invests $28,000 in 3M Company $MMM

WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,020,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,471,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,289,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in 3M by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 842,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,682,000 after acquiring an additional 386,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in 3M by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,539 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of MMM opened at $155.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $164.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.