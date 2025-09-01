WPG Advisers LLC Invests $28,000 in 3M Company $MMM

WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,020,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,471,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,289,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in 3M by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 842,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,682,000 after acquiring an additional 386,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in 3M by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,539 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of MMM opened at $155.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $164.15.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.