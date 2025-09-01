Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $487.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

