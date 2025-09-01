Gauzy Ltd. $GAUZ Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gauzy were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAUZ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gauzy by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gauzy during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gauzy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 441,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Gauzy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 58,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gauzy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,782,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GAUZ. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gauzy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gauzy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gauzy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Gauzy Price Performance

Gauzy stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Gauzy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Gauzy Profile

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

