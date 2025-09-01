Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. $YY

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.98% of JOYY worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $217,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $253,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on JOYY in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ YY opened at $54.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.21.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

