Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Kellanova $K

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of Kellanova worth $36,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth $4,645,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth $862,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Kellanova by 4.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 659,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% during the first quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 82,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 1.8% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 348,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:K opened at $79.48 on Monday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Read Our Latest Report on K

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,260,429 shares of company stock valued at $100,650,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.