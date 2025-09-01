Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,482 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $32.23 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

