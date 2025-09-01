Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $31.49 Million Stake in Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 323,029 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Open Text were worth $31,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 593.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Stock Up 0.3%

OTEX stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.15. Open Text Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

