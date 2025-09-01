Park National Co. $PRK Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Park National worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Park National by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 45,219.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 67,829 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Park National by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Park National in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $171.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.76. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $137.97 and a 12-month high of $207.99.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

