Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $671,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $407.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

