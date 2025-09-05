Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.4% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after buying an additional 2,482,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after buying an additional 1,294,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after acquiring an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 623,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

UNP stock opened at $223.12 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

