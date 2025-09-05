New England Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $159.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.44. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $172.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.