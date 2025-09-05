Investmark Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Investmark Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 75,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 7,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $232.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $232.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day moving average is $176.55. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,210 shares of company stock valued at $41,742,155 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp set a $265.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.