Walmart Inc. $WMT is Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,025 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 6.6% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $100.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

