Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.34.

Salesforce Stock Down 4.7%

NYSE:CRM opened at $244.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.62. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $566,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,665,957.86. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 63,827 shares of company stock valued at $16,342,398 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

