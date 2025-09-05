Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 324 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3%

Oracle stock opened at $222.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average is $186.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

