Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $91,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,806,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 83,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 115,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 127,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,653,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $309.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $280.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.