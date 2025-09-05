Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $63.96 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,423 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $479.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

