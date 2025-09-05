Kensico Capital Management Corp Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,500 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned 0.32% of CoStar Group worth $105,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.