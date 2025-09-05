Night Owl Capital Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up 1.3% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $193.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

