Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:PSX opened at $131.63 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day moving average of $119.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.60.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

