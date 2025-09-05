Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 70,348 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,348 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $55,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after buying an additional 2,821,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after buying an additional 771,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $668.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $739.58 and its 200 day moving average is $679.28. The firm has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,029 shares of company stock worth $55,231,998 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

