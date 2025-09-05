Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $145.06 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 340.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Accenture worth $145,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $35,934,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Rothschild Redb lowered Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.76.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $252.69 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $236.67 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

