Night Owl Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Aon plc $AON

Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. AON makes up about 7.9% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of AON worth $63,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in AON by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 9.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of AON by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 831,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,001,000 after purchasing an additional 88,212 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.69.

Shares of AON opened at $372.94 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

