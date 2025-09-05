Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stock Holdings Cut by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $148,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,815,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 864,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,743,000 after purchasing an additional 442,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $464.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $465.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

