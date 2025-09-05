Rep. Cleo Fields Buys Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Alphabet stock on August 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 8/14/2025.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $232.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average is $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $232.77.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at $492,281,408.64. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,210 shares of company stock valued at $41,742,155 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

