Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 49,992 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 49,992 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of lululemon athletica worth $27,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 101,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in lululemon athletica by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 19,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $206.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.50. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $185.95 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $317.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.83.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

